Meadville TOPS
The March 2 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Thirteen members weighed in — five had a weight loss, seven gained and one stayed the same. Best loser of the week was Sandy; Linda was runner-up. Officer of the week was Stephanie.
For the month of February there was a net weight loss of nine and three quarters pounds reported. Biggest loser for the month was Susan; runner-up was Connie. Each was given a gift bag and an award.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Attendance awards were given to Stephanie, Barb and Linda.
Special recognition to Jane for logging a weight loss for four consecutive weeks and for being voted the Inspirational Angel for the month.
A short business meeting followed. Five members will be going to the ARD conference in May. Ruby gave a treasurer’s report for February and it was approved for audit.
Upcoming programs were discussed and assigned.
Inspiration quote to all TOPS members, “Give up freely what is no longer serving you to create space for what inspires.”
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Feb. 19
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady and Heather Ordos
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
Weekly challenge: No soft drinks
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
• • •
Date: March 5
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Menu draw: June Callahan
50/50: Brady
Marbles game: Brady pulled a “no winner”
Weekly challenge: Drink six glasses of water daily.
Joan Sommers received commendation for losing 12 pounds last year. It was brought to the group’s attention to “hold off” Weekly Honors but continue with Monthly Honors and Games. When the membership increases we will do Weekly Honors again. Everyone agreed to the proposal.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
St. Brigid Bidders
Barbara Grzegorzewski and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Feb. 24 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 77.06. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were second, 64.50; Joanne Ende and Wayne Wagamon, third, 59.06; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fourth, 57.94.
B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Phillip Wolfe and Karen Steele, second, 55.50.
• • •
Shirley Irish and Marc Sylvester were first in the A rank at the March 3 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 72.50. Average score was 54. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were second, 62.50; Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 59; and Barbara Grzegorzewski and Phillip Wolfe, fourth, 58.
B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and the Motts, second.
• • •
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank at the March 10 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 73.50. Average score was 54. Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were second, 63; Karen Steele and Barbara Grzegorzewski, third, 60; and Phillip Wolfe and Richard Weig, fourth, 57.50.
B-rank winners were Wagamon and Mariani, first; and Wolfe and Weig, second.
Atlantic Friends and Flowers
Atlantic Friends and Flowers’ May 2 meeting will be a daytime tour of Ridgeview Nurseries, Scotland Yards and Goddell Gardens in Edinboro, and Stan’s Garden Center in Erie.
A plant sale will be conducted June 6 at Ralston’s Hardware, Conneaut Lake.
Officers for 2022 are: president, Gay Slozat; vice president, Janice Willliams; secretary, Mimi Horne; treasurer, Linda Murdock; and financial secretary, Joyce McConnell. New members are always welcome. Regular meetings are usually the first Monday of each month.
• More information: Contact Slozat at (814) 724-8831.
Le Nom Du Pere Society
The Saint Hippolyte Church Le Nom Du Pere Society (LNDP) recently sponsored a dinner to raise money for the parish. The evening featured authentic French food served in a fancy restaurant setting. It happened in the social hall, and if you haven’t been to one, you should pencil in the date for next year’s dinner on Feb. 11, 2023.
Under the leadership of President Julie Foulk and Father Jeff Lucas, parishioners who attended the LNDP meeting on March 2 discussed plans for future Social Sundays; plans for soup and bread suppers before Stations of the Cross during Lent; plans for receptions for first eucharist students, confirmation students and our graduating high school seniors; and plans for an indoor garage sale in May.
The group also is thinking about an October bus trip to the Sight and Sound Theatres in Lancaster County.
There are some parishioners working to identify needs in the parish — things that might need repaired or updated, as well as people or organizations needing assistance. We have a great parish, and at LNDP meetings, we try to come up with ideas and goals to make our parish even better than it is, society members said.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at French Creek Community Church, 18320 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville.