Members of Saint Hippolyte Church’s Le Nom du Pere Society will have their annual French Dinner on Feb. 11 in the church social hall located on Route 27 in Frenchtown.
This elegant four-course dinner includes soupe a l’oignon Francaise (French onion soup), salade de vinaigrette (salad with vinaigrette dressing), Cordon Bleu au poulet (chicken Cordon Bleu), petites pommes de terre roties (roasted potatoes), carottes roties (roasted carrots) and mousse au chocolat (chocolate mousse) for dessert. All dinners include french bread and a choice of beverage.
The cost for dinner remains at $18 per person, in advance. Seating will take place on the hour at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Dinners are sold by advance reservation only.
• Reservations: Call Connie at (814) 967-3813 no later than Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.