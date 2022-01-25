David Watson of Saegertown recently was named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2021 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
SueAnn Glancy, 65, of Meadville, PA passed away January 17, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life dinner at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
Joseph E. Shrader, 70, of Cambridge Springs passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2022. He was born in Dublin Township, Pa., on November 11, 1951, the son of the late Earl E Shrader, Sr and Hilda G. Cowan Shrader. Joe graduated from the Chambersburg High School in 1969, Edinboro University…