TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485, Saegertown, meets every Tuesday morning at the Woodcock Township Building at 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown. Weigh-in time is 9:30 to 10:30. New members are always welcome. The first meeting is free.
On May 23, the menu winner was also name tag winner. The no-no and yes-yes was no potato chips. The program was on different fruits and the benefits.
On May 30, There was a menu winner and a name tag winner. The no-no and yes-yes was no goodies of any kind. The winner of the card game received $5. The program was "Fruit is just as good as vitamins."
