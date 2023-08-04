Saegertown TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485 met July 25 and Aug. 1. The meetings opened with the pledge to the flag, TOPS prayer and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

July 25:

Thought of the Day: Celebrate small victories.

Weekly best loser: Diane Carpenter

Menu: Carol Slater

Name tag: Alice Johnson

Monthly jar winner: Hazel Walter

Yes, yes: Fresh fruit

A pick-a-prize auction and 50/50 were planned for the next week.

The card game winner received $5.

Aug. 1:

Thought of the day: Weight loss is not by chance, but by choice.

Menu: Carol Allison

Name tag: Carol Graham

TOPS monthly best loser: Diane Carpenter

Inspirational angel: Carpenter

No-no: Ice cream

A pick-a-prize auction and 50/50 was held.

Meetings are held on Tuesdays at the Woodcock Township Building. Weigh-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by the meeting. New members are always welcome.

