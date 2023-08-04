Saegertown TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485 met July 25 and Aug. 1. The meetings opened with the pledge to the flag, TOPS prayer and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
July 25:
Thought of the Day: Celebrate small victories.
Weekly best loser: Diane Carpenter
Menu: Carol Slater
Name tag: Alice Johnson
Monthly jar winner: Hazel Walter
Yes, yes: Fresh fruit
A pick-a-prize auction and 50/50 were planned for the next week.
The card game winner received $5.
Aug. 1:
Thought of the day: Weight loss is not by chance, but by choice.
Menu: Carol Allison
Name tag: Carol Graham
TOPS monthly best loser: Diane Carpenter
Inspirational angel: Carpenter
No-no: Ice cream
A pick-a-prize auction and 50/50 was held.
Meetings are held on Tuesdays at the Woodcock Township Building. Weigh-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by the meeting. New members are always welcome.
