Saegertown TOPS 1485
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485, Saegertown, met July 18.
The meeting began with the pledge to the flag, TOPS prayer, and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Thought of the day: You cannot just dream about reaching your goal, you must work for it.
Weekly best loser: Diane Carpenter
Menu: Carol Allison
Name tag: Joann Euliano
Challenge of the week: Eat sugar-free gelatin.
An open house was held for new and old members.
Saegertown TOPS meets Tuesdays at the Woodcock Township Building. Weigh-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and the meeting follows. New members are always welcome.
