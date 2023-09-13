Saegertown TOPS 1485
Saegertown TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485 met Aug. 29 with eight members present. The meeting began with the pledge to the flag, TOPS prayer, and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Thought of the day: Believe you can and you are half the way there.
Menu: Diane Carpenter
Card contest winner: Alice Johnson
No, no: Candy of any kind
Mary Layman, TOPS advocate, came to visit.
Program: It’s a great day for a new beginning.
On Sept. 26, the group will go to Venango Valley Inn after the meeting.
TOPS 1485 meets Tuesdays at the Woodcock Township Building. Weigh-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by the meeting. New members are always welcome.
