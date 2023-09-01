Saegertown TOPS 1485
Saegertown TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1485 met Aug. 15 and 22. Members said the pledge to the flag, TOPS prayer, and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Aug. 15: Eight members were present.
Thought of the day: Every day is another chance to change your life.
Weekly best loser: Joanne Euliano
Menu: Carol Allison
Name tag: Diane Carpenter
Yes/yes: Double fines.
TOPS is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Lucky Duck contest starts Oct. 21. Members will meet at the Venango Valley Inn on Sept. 26 for lunch with door prizes.
• • •
Aug. 22: Nine members were present.
Thought of the day: Fitness is like marriage: You can’t cheat on it and expect it to work.
Menu: Sandy Sada
Program: Healthy fair food choices such as corn on the cob, roasted peanuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, pickles, kabobs, dipped fruit, hamburger with bun.
Yes/yes: Drink water.
Mary Layman, TOPS advocate, attending the meeting.
TOPS 1485 meets Tuesdays at the Woodcock Township Building. Weigh-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by the meeting.
