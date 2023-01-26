Break out your tie-dyed shirts and put “Sgt. Pepper’s” on the turntable: Saegertown Public Library will host a presentation of “Growing up in Saegertown in the 1960s” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The free program is presented by Linda Fink of the Saegertown Historical Society. No registration is required.
This month’s focus on the notoriously out-of-focus decade is part of the library’s winter series, “Hot Chocolate and History,” which continues through April.
Saegertown Public Library is located at 325 Broad St.
• More information: Call (814) 763-5203.
