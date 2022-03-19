An organizational endowment has been established with the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation to benefit the Saegertown High School Alumni Association. It will help the association to continue to provide financial assistance, via one-time scholarships, to graduates of Saegertown High who intend to continue their education in a college, technical school or trade school and who require financial assistance to accomplish that goal.
Over time, through growth of the endowment, the association hopes to be able to provide longer-term scholarships.
“The Saegertown High School Alumni Association is excited to grow its funds with the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation and work toward a stream of income that will support recent SHS graduates pursue their education and careers,” said Brian Cagle, president of the association.
The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is dedicated to making Crawford County a better place to live, learn, work and raise a family. It helps people make the most of their philanthropy by giving to endowed funds. Grant awards are made from these funds to support the causes donors care about as well as worthwhile programs selected by the foundation. The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes.
The foundation makes grants totaling more than $1 million each year. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
• More information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project: Write the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335; phone (814) 336-5206; or visit crawfordheritage.org.