The Saegertown Heritage Society will be hosting a membership drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Anyone in the area interested in local history is encouraged to attend. The society will be conducting tours through the facility and discussing events it holds throughout the year. New members will be eligible for a gift basket and there will be refreshments.
Saegertown Heritage Society to host membership drive
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
State raises
Should state lawmakers do away with an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Saturday night UTV crash claims life in Titusville
- Fetterman’s parents gave him money into his 40s. Republicans say that undercuts his blue-collar image
- You could have a better chance of seeing Northern Lights than usual tonight
- Fair queen to be crowned on Sunday
- Meadville's Margo McCullough shares keys to success when juggling college cheer with three degrees
- Raccoon Refuse out of business leaving households, municipalities scrambling
- Businessman and community volunteer Peters wins Winslow Award
- Mercer County man charged with threatening FBI
- Crawford County Agriculture Hall of Fame awards
- DEP issues cleanup order to Raccoon Refuse for its garbage transfer station
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.