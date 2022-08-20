The Saegertown Heritage Society will be hosting a membership drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Anyone in the area interested in local history is encouraged to attend. The society will be conducting tours through the facility and discussing events it holds throughout the year. New members will be eligible for a gift basket and there will be refreshments.

