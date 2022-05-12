The Saegertown Heritage Society will be opening for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The museum, at 320 Broad St., will be open on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The society will be highlighting a new exhibit on the borough of Blooming Valley. The society’s other facility, the McGill House, will have its first public tour at 11 a.m. June 4, followed by tours every first Saturday at that time. For group tours or to visit outside those hours, call (814) 763-4101 or (814) 763-2997.