Saegertown Heritage Society will hold a membership event Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 320 Broad St., Saegertown.
Officials encourage new members, but the public is welcome to browse the museum to view exhibits and listen to a listing of the programs and activities the society does throughout the year.
Anyone who joins the society will receive a ticket to win a gift basket full of Saegertown-related goods (publications, food made in the area, and gift certificates to local merchants). Refreshments will be available.
The next program is “The History of Woodcock Dam” by Joe Arnett of the Army Corps of Engineers. It will take place Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the museum.
