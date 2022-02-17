The Saegertown Heritage Society is sponsoring a Cherry Pie Hike to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It will be held Monday on Presidents Day.
Participants are to meet at 1:30 p.m. at the museum, 320 Broad St.
The hike will be approximately a half-hour walk around town, stopping to discuss Washington connections.
About 2:15 at the museum there will be a presentation on Washington coming through the area on his journey to Fort LeBoeuf in 1753, followed by refreshments and cherry pie.
Individuals can take part in the presentation without going on the hike. The public is invited to attend free of charge.
The Heritage Society has plans that will be revealed to commemorate Washington's trip with a historical sign.