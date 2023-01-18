The Saegertown Heritage Society is holding its second Cherry Pie Hike at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 to celebrate Presidents Day.
It will be held at the Saegertown Heritage Museum, 320 Broad St., and will center around George Washington, since he came through the area in 1753 on his trip to Fort LeBoeuf.
There will be a short lecture about him followed by a walking tour around the borough to point out and discuss connections to Washington. The hike will culminate at the museum for cherry pie and hatchet-shaped sugar cookies.
The free event is open to the public; individuals can participate in the lecture and refreshments without going on the walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.