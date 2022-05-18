Saegertown Cub Scout Pack 254 will hold a fun night for interested families at Stainbrook Park on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Join other scouts and their families in learning skill craft, such as how to build a fire, pitch a tent and cast a fishing rod.

Cub Scouts is a program for families with boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

For additional information or to help with this event, a parent meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Saegertown United Methodist Church.

