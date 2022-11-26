The Saegertown Area Library is holding its annual holiday basket raffle until the drawing on Dec. 19.

Tickets are three for $2, 10 for $5 and 20 for $10, and available during Library business hours.

The baskets include an array of items including Tween Fun, Lottery tickets, $65 in local gift certificates, Lego fun, Travelers Cafe & Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Christmas basket, hunting gear, ready to golf and gift card from Venango Valley, serious tools, more Lego fun and a $50 gas card.

Baskets can be seen on the Library’s Facebook page or at the library.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you