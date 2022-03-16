Saegertown Alumni Association meets Wednesday Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago The Saegertown Alumni Association meets today at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Society on Broad Street. Scholarships and the banquet will be discussed. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Saegertown Alumni Association Heritage Society Banquet Scholarship Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Online Directory Call A Pro Local Job Network 2022 Regional College & Trade School Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries KOCZWARA, Cecelia Nov 17, 1922 - Mar 13, 2022 MOOK II, Andrew Jul 13, 1943 - Feb 28, 2022 GIBSON, Donald Oct 17, 1936 - Mar 9, 2022 KIDWELL, Elizabeth "Betsy" Nov 18, 1960 - Mar 2, 2022 THOMAS, Mia Aug 5, 2013 - Mar 13, 2022