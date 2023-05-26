The Crawford County Conservation District is accepting applications for the Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship through June 9.
This $500 scholarship is given in honor of former Meadville resident Patty Runnels and funded by her family. She was active in the EASI (Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement) group and later CCSEC (Crawford County Senior Environmental Corps), a water quality monitoring group administered through the conservation district. She volunteered at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, Allegheny College Creek Connections symposiums, fish habitat building projects and annual Linesville Fish Hatchery open house events. A nature lover, she enjoyed taking part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Counts.
Scholarship information and application forms are available at the conservation district office at 21742 German Road, Meadville, or online at crawfordconservation.org.
• More information: Contact District Manager Tracey Crawford or Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow at (814) 763-5269.
