The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville. The public is invited.
The title of the presentation is “The Origins of the Union Army Balloon Corps, 1861” presented by Brian Graff, Erie Civil War Roundtable member.
This talk will focus on the very fitful birth of the Union Army Balloon Corps that occurred in the first six months of the Civil War.
There were many obstacles to using balloons for military applications and the creation of the Balloon Corps nearly did not occur.
How it finally came to exist, despite all the setbacks, is an interesting study of technological innovation during war.
• More information: Call Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966, or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.