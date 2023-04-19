The Rotary Club of Meadville is accepting applications for its annual grants program.
Eligible applicants must currently be tax exempt under Section 501(c) 3 of the IRS code.
The total amount to be awarded for the 2023 grants program will be up to $10,000.
Projects eligible for funding include new capital or equipment needs, capital improvements, one-time expenses or program startup. Grant applications are being accepted March 22 through May 5 with grant selections being awarded in May at a Rotary meeting. Meetings are held biweekly on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 N. Main Street Extension.
• To request an application: Contact Deana Burge at dburge@bethesda1919.org or (814) 724-7510, extension 230. Applications are also available at the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation website at crawfordheritage.org.
