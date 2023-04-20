The Rotary Club of Meadville is now accepting applications for its annual grants program.
Eligible applicants must currently be tax exempt under Section 501©3 of the IRS code. The total amount to be awarded for the 2023 Grants Program will be up to $10,000. Projects eligible for funding include new capital or equipment needs, capital improvements, one-time expenses or program start-up.
Grant applications are being accepted through May 5 with grant selection(s) being awarded in May at a Rotary meeting. Meetings are held biweekly on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 N. Main St. Extension.
To request an application, contact Deana Burge at dburge@bethesda1919.org or (814) 724-7510, extension 230.
Applications are also available at the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation website at crawfordheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.