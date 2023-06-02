Eight local nonprofit agencies were recently awarded grants through the Rotary Club of Meadville’s grant program.
The grant application period was open from March 22 to May 5. Nineteen applications were received this year, according to Deana Burge, grant chairman.
The grant ceremony was held May 16 at the newly renovated Rev. James & Susan Neal Recreation Center at Bethesda Lutheran Services. The grant recipients this year were: Cambridge Area Little League, Crawford County Historical Society, Greendale Cemetery Association, Meadville Community Theatre, Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, Tamarack Wildlife Center, Women’s Services Inc., and the YMCA’s Community Food Bag Distribution program.
The purpose of the Rotary Club is to connect people who work together to help support the local community, provide humanitarian aid, and promote goodwill and peace. Clubs exist all around the world with Rotary International at more than 1.4 million members. The Rotary Club of Meadville would like to grow its membership. Those interested in joining the club can contact Marci Dickson, Rotary secretary, at (814) 724-7510 or attend a meeting. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at First Christian Church in Meadville.
