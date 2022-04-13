The Rotary Club of Meadville is accepting applications for its grant program, which will reward up to $10,000 total across all grants issued.
This marks a return of the grant program, which previously had been held on an annual basis, but was not done during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible applicants must currently be tax exempt under Section 501©3 of the Internal Revenue Service code. Projects eligible for funding include new capital or equipment needs, capital improvements, one-time expenses or program start-up.
Grant applications are accepted through May 9, with the grant or grants being awarded in May or June at a Rotary meeting. Rotary Club holds meetings bi-weekly on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 North Main St. Extension.
• To request an application: Contact Deanna Burge at dburge@bethesda1919.org or at (814) 724-7510, extension 230. Applications are also available at the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation website, crawfordheritage.org.