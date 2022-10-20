Rolling into its fourth weekend, “The Rocky Horror Show” at Meadville’s Academy Theatre is perfect “night out” material for adults who don’t want to have their pants scared off by a guy with a chainsaw chasing them through an old farmhouse.
The musical adventure will have you dancing in the aisles to the “Time Warp” in the warm confines of the historical, 137-year-old theater that is rumored to be haunted itself.
The story opens when Brad and Janet, a clean-cut young couple from the suburbs, get caught with a flat in the middle of nowhere and they seek help from the devilishly charming, sweet transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. What they discover in his mysterious laboratory is a time warp of sexual and scientific possibilities — and, perhaps, the meaning to life itself. The musical that became a movie and started a 46-year nonstop cultural phenomenon is back where it is meant to be seen — live on stage.
The Academy Theatre’s rendition, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley, along with a band comprised of Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
Given the risque content, “Rocky Horror” isn’t for the straight-laced, theater officials said. The Academy is encouraging patrons to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally it involves a favorite character from the show. At intermission during the post-Halloween parade show, a best costume prize will be rewarded. There is also a script of “call backs” (words and sayings yelled at the stage as actors say key lines) that can be found online.
The Academy does not allow outside props but sells prop bags (complete with cue list) for $5, allowing audience members to play along with the famously interactive show. Audience participation is encouraged, but not required.
“The Rocky Horror Show” runs Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 through Oct. 28. A special performance will be on at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 following the Meadville Halloween Parade.
Visit theacademytheatre.org for more information about “Rocky” and the theater’s other Halloween season show, “An Evening of Spirit Connections” on Nov. 4. Tickets are available at the box office and online.
