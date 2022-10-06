“The Rocky Horror Show” opened this past weekend to zealous Academy Theatre patrons, many of whom plan to return and do the “Time Warp” again, officials said.
The run of “Rocky’” continues this Friday through Oct. 29
“The Rocky Horror Show” is a cult classic about liberating yourself and pays tribute (while poking fun) to golden age sci-fi and monster flicks.
The story takes place on one fateful night, when Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, thoroughly normal young couple in love — innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget.
A thunderstorm and a flat tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet and Frank-N-Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment. The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust.
Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” is a wild ride that no audience will soon forget. This may be a story of a doctor who comes from another planet, but the true meaning of the show is about love, expression and the communal experience, representing social themes of sexual freedom, the power of music, and how to give yourself over to absolute pleasure.
Complete with a stellar set and funky costumes, the Academy Theatre’s fresh rendition, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley, along with a band comprised of Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
Given the risque content, theater officials said “Rocky Horror” isn’t for the straight-laced, unless straight-laced is how you wear your corset. But for those who are of age and in the mood for a bawdy night at the theater, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the place to be! The theater encourages patrons to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally involving the patron’s favorite character from the show. At intermission during the post-Halloween parade show, a best costume prize will be rewarded. There is also a script of “call backs” (words and sayings yelled at the stage as actors say key lines) that can be found online.
The Academy Theatre does not allow outside props but sells prop bags (complete with cue list) for $5, allowing audience members to play along with the famously interactive show. Audience participation is encouraged, but not required. Patrons may choose their own level of involvement.
“The Rocky Horror Show” runs Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 through Oct. 28. A special Halloween parade performance will be at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 following the Meadville Halloween Parade. Tickets available at the box office and online at theacademytheatre.org. Those getting tickets online today can get a discount from box office prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.