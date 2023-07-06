The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent” opens July 14 at the Academy Theatre.
In the vibrant and gritty backdrop of New York City’s East Village, the groundbreaking “Rent” tells the story of a group of struggling artists, musicians and activists navigating life, love and survival amidst the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
Mark, an aspiring filmmaker (played by Carson Jones), and his roommate Roger, a musician (Oliver Smith), are facing eviction from their apartment. Their bohemian existence intertwines with Benny, their former friend and now landlord (Nathan Irwin), who offers them a chance to stay if they convince their friends to stop protesting his plans for their building. Meanwhile, Mimi, a vivacious and troubled dancer (Mary Coulter), catches Roger’s attention. Maureen, a fiery performance artist (Bella James), is in a tumultuous relationship with Joanne, a no-nonsense lawyer (Julia Kemp), who struggles to understand Maureen’s free-spirited nature. Angel, a drag queen (Ryan Dawley), and Collins, a philosophy professor (Darrel Whitney), form a tender and passionate connection, providing a beacon of love and support amidst the chaos.
As the characters confront their fears, dreams, and the looming specter of AIDS, they learn to embrace the present moment and the importance of chosen family. They weather the storm of loss and heartbreak, finding solace in their shared experiences, and timeless power of art.
“Rent” is a “rock-opera,” full of an eclectic blend of rock, pop and musical theater. Composed by Jonathan Larson, the score is filled with catchy melodies, emotionally charged lyrics and raw energy that mirrors the lives and struggles of these characters. One of the most iconic tunes in the show is “Seasons of Love,” a rousing anthem that asks how to measure a year in a life. Another standout is “La Vie Boheme,” a high-energy ensemble number that celebrates the bohemian lifestyle and the freedom of self-expression. “Take Me or Leave Me” is a fierce duet, showcasing an intense love-hate relationship. “Without You” is a poignant ballad that delves into the depths of loss and longing. These songs, among many others, contribute to the enduring popularity of the music of “Rent.”
With a pulsating rock score played by a live band — led by Music Director Devon Yates (piano), including Ethan Foulk and Nick Warren (guitar), Jared Jones (keyboard/guitar), Bob Martin (bass) and Morgan Brace (drums) — “Rent” celebrates the resilience, creativity and spirit of a generation grappling with love, identity, and the harsh realities of a world plagued by social injustices and disease. The musical has an infectious energy aided by the dynamic ensemble made up of Robbie Brown, Janie Cassady, Ashley Gallagher, Lauren Killmeyer, Mitchell King, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Kiersten Marendt, Madison Morgan, Zachary Nowosielski, Arianna Palmiero, Jason Sakal and Benjamin Samples.
Directed by Ted Watts Jr., this production of “Rent” promises to be a complex and emotionally charged experience, theater officials said.
“Rent” will run on the Academy Theatre stage for 10 performances from July 14-30. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2. There is a special 2 p.m. performance on July 22. Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Academy officials said “Rent” contains adult language and situations and is intended only for mature audiences.
