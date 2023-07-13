When composer Jonathan Larson and playwright Billy Aronson first nurtured the idea of a modern “La bohème,” it remained an idea. When Larson nurtured it again a few years later in the late 1980s — this time with the devastation of the HIV epidemic at the fore — it gave way to “Rent,” a timeless anthem for survival and self-expression.
“I am the kind of person that when I write my own work, I have something I need to say,” Larson told American Theatre magazine before he died in 1996, a day before his rock-opera opened at the New York Theatre Workshop.
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which became one of the longest running productions in Broadway history, opens this weekend at the Academy Theatre. Directed by Ted Watts Jr., this production of “Rent” features a live band and vibrant cast of local talent. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2, Friday through July 30. There is a special 2 p.m. performance on July 22.
Based on Giacomo Puccini’s four-act opera “La bohème” (1896) and the earlier Henri Murger stories, “Rent” follows eight friends through a year in their own bohemia. As the group of artists and activists navigate life, love and grief in the shadow of HIV/AIDS in New York City’s East Village, they confront their fears and embrace chosen family.
Mark, an aspiring filmmaker (played by Carson Jones), and his roommate Roger, a musician (Oliver Smith), are facing eviction from their apartment. Their paths intertwine with that of Benny, their former friend and now landlord (Nathan Irwin), who offers them a chance to stay if they convince their friends to stop protesting his plans for their building. Meanwhile, Mimi, a vivacious and troubled dancer (Mary Coulter), catches Roger’s attention. Maureen, a fiery performance artist (Bella James), is in a tumultuous relationship with Joanne, a no-nonsense lawyer (Julia Kemp), who struggles to understand Maureen’s free-spirited nature. Angel, a drag queen (Ryan Dawley), and Collins, a philosophy professor (Darrel Whitney), form a tender and passionate connection, providing a beacon of love and support in the chaos.
From Puccini’s libretto, set in 1890s Paris with tuberculosis afflicting the masses, Larson situates a similar poor artist’s struggle nearly a decade into the HIV epidemic when a generation was shaped by loss and remade.
Larson’s work, while referencing Puccini’s melodic themes and characterizations, creates a new world of empathy, grit and color. With its eclectic blend of rock, pop and musical theater, “Rent” transcends the conventional operatic form and is itself a nod to the self-expression it encourages. The iconic “Seasons of Love,” the energizing “La Vie Boheme,” the poignant “Without You,” the heartbreaking “Will I,” and the aggressive titular number give “Rent” its musical power.
The popular score is led by music director Devon Yates (piano), with Ethan Foulk and Nick Warren (guitar), Jared Jones (keyboard/guitar), Bob Martin (bass) and Morgan Brace (drums). The production has an infectious energy aided by a dynamic ensemble: Robbie Brown, Janie Cassady, Ashley Gallagher, Lauren Killmeyer, Mitchell King, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Kiersten Marendt, Madison Morgan, Zachary Nowosielski, Arianna Palmiero, Jason Sakal and Benjamin Samples.
Tickets are available at the Academy box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
“Rent” contains adult language and situations and is intended only for mature audiences, officials said.
