The final production of the Academy Theatre’s 2022-23 season, “Rent,” has finally hit the stage, and audiences are raving about the powerful and moving performance. After opening weekend, Academy officials said theatergoers have been flooding social media with glowing reviews and heartfelt testimonials.
The production, known for its raw and emotional portrayal of the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City, has struck a chord with audiences.
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which became one of the longest running productions in Broadway history, continues this weekend at the Academy. Directed by Ted Watts Jr., this production features a live band and vibrant cast of local talent. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2, now through July 30. There is a special 2 p.m. performance this Saturday.
“Rent” is a groundbreaking rock opera that follows the lives of a diverse group of friends struggling to survive in the East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker (played by Carson Jones), documents the ups and downs of his bohemian lifestyle alongside his musician roommate Roger (Oliver Smith), who is haunted by the death of his girlfriend. Mimi, a seductive dancer (Mary Coulter), becomes involved with Roger. Their friend Collins, a philosophy professor fighting AIDS, meets Angel, a drag queen street musician (Ryan Dawley), who brings love and warmth to the group as she too battles the disease. Maureen, a provocative performance artist (Bella James), and her lawyer girlfriend, Joanne (Julia Kemp), navigate their rocky relationship. The characters’ lives intertwine with Benny, their former roommate and now landlord seeking to evict them (Nathan Irwin). As they struggle to find joy and purpose amid poverty, addiction and loss, “Rent” ultimately celebrates the power of love, friendship and art in the face of adversity.
One of the most iconic songs audiences will hear is “Seasons of Love,” composed by Jonathan Larson and first premiered when “Rent” opened in 1996. “Seasons of Love” quickly became the show’s most recognizable and beloved song, with its poignant lyrics and catchy melody capturing the essence of the show’s themes of love, loss and the fleeting nature of time. At every performance of opening weekend, the song, which opens Act 2, was met with boisterous applause, especially after company member Avery Lundin hits the iconic high note at the end of the number. The song’s impact has been far-reaching, both within the context of the musical and beyond. It has been covered by countless artists, featured in various adaptations and productions, and has become an anthem for love and unity. “Seasons of Love” has touched the hearts of audiences around the world, reminding us of the importance of cherishing every moment and the power of love to transcend even the darkest times.
The score is led by music director Devon Yates (piano), with Ethan Foulk and Nick Warren (guitar), Jared Jones (keyboard/guitar), Bob Martin (bass) and Morgan Brace (drums). The production has an infectious energy aided by a dynamic ensemble: Robbie Brown, Janie Cassady, Ashley Gallagher, Lauren Killmeyer, Mitchell King, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Kiersten Marendt, Madison Morgan, Zachary Nowosielski, Arianna Palmiero, Jason Sakal and Benjamin Samples.
Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Theater officials advised that the production contains adult language and situations and is intended only for mature audiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.