Those who volunteer to prepare large quantities of food for the public may want to attend a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling.” Aimed at helping nonprofit organizations and volunteers stay up-to-date on food safety rules and regulations, the event will occur from 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 at Penn State Extension Crawford County, 1099 Morgan Village Road, Meadville.
The program is designed for volunteers preparing food for events such as church fundraisers, fire company barbecues, booster club food sales and many other types of events where food is served to the public.
Organizers note that preparing food in large quantities is different from food preparation in the home. This program is intended to help nonprofit organizations and their volunteers understand the risks involved with preparing large volumes of food and food safety practices that must be implemented to ensure a safe event.
The workshop will cover the causes of foodborne illness as well as safe food handling practices related to: preventing cross contamination; controlling time and temperature; good personal hygiene; cleaning and sanitizing; and planning a successful food event.
Organizers point out that food safety regulations change, so even if nonprofit organizations have prepared large volumes of food for years, it is important that volunteers are up to date and knowledgeable about rules and regulations governing food safety.
The program was developed in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Penn State Extension educators and other faculty members serve as instructors and are certified by the National Restaurant Association. All have received training on the most current research on food safety.
Organizations can register through April 6 for a fee of $70. This fee covers an unlimited number of attendees for each organization. If individuals not associated with an organization wish to attend, they may do so for $40.
• More information: Visit extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds.
