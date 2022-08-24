Riley Nicole Loveranes Reese, the daughter of W. Marc and Marygrace L. Reese of Meadville, and a member of the Meadville Area Senior High Class of 2018, graduated this spring from The Ohio State University, summa cum laude, with bachelor of arts degrees in criminology and history with a military/diplomacy specialization.
Reese’s undergraduate achievements include garnering dean’s list honors each of her eight semesters, receiving the Alberta Garber Scott Fellowship for Excellence in the field of sociology and criminology, and graduating with highest honors.
She also served as president of the OSU Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom and as a senator on the university’s Residence Hall Advisory Council; designed research projects in the field of sociology examining criminal law and criminal activity; and interned as an agent with the Capital Area Humane Society, investigating animal cruelty cases in Columbus.
She is continuing her studies at The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law this fall semester on a juris doctorate track, class of 2025, where she has been awarded the Diversity Enrichment Merit Scholarship from the dean of the law school.
