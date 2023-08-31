The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in September.
Those who donate Sept. 1 to 18 are eligible for a free T-shirt (limited quantities) and a haircut coupon from Sport Clips (visit rcblood.org/racetogive).
• Sept. 8: Conneaut Amish Community Building social hall, 13380 Rundelltown Road, Conneautville, 2 to 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 12: Meadville Community Center bingo hall, 1034 Park Ave., 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Sept. 13: Conneaut Area Senior High main gym, 302 W. School Drive, Linesville, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Sept. 20: West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department hall, 20607 Ryan Road, Meadville, 1 to 6 p.m.
• Sept. 26: Meadville Community Center bingo hall, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• More information: Call Kim Michael at (814) 806-4937 or visit redcrossblood.org.
