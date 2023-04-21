Reash Community Church, 4931 U.S. Highway 19, Cochranton, will hold a spaghetti dinner April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The price is $10 per meal; kids under 5 eat free. There will be door prizes. Proceeds go to the church’s building fund.

