Reash Community Church, 4931 U.S. Highway 19, Cochranton, will hold a spaghetti dinner April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The price is $10 per meal; kids under 5 eat free. There will be door prizes. Proceeds go to the church’s building fund.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:22 am
