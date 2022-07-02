Lakeview Public Library’s summer reading program, “Splash into Summer,” continues through Aug. 13.
All ages can join in tracking reading online or at in-person weekly activities.
Tuesday programs are geared for elementary-age children and start at 10:30 a.m. at Sandy Lake Park, with the Sandy Lake Borough Building as a rainy-day alternative.
During the Tuesday programs, students will experience butterflies through stories and science, discover the animals that live in our state parks, learn about yoga/ exercise techniques, cook treats with a chef, and do STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
Participants can track their reading minutes and/or books and earn prizes by participating in the online reading incentive program at lakeviewarealibrary.beanstack.com.
Also, story time for preschoolers is every Thursday at 10:30 and will meet in the Sandy Lake Park during the summer months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.