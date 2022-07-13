The 24th Randolph East Mead High School reunion will be held Sept. 10 at the former Randolph East Mead High School, now Faith Builders, 28527 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills.
All former students, friends and guests are invited. The facility is handicapped-accessible.
Registration will begin at 2 p.m. with dinner being served at 4. The menu includes swiss steak, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, coleslaw, dinner rolls, chocolate or lemon cake, and beverage. The price is $20 per person.
Reservations must be made by Aug. 27 and should include name and year of graduation with full remittance. Checks should be payable to REMHS Alumni and mailed to Ruth Ann Goodman, 12925 N. Wayland Road, Meadville, PA 16335; or by calling (814) 720-3181. No cancellations or refunds will be given after Aug. 27.
