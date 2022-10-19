More than 190 alumni, attendees, teachers and guests attended the 24th annual Randolph East Mead High School alumni reunion on Sept. 10 at Faith Builders Christian School (the former Randolph East Mead High School) in Guys Mills. The high school gymnasium was decorated with the school colors of black and orange, with dinner provided by Cocolin's Catering of Meadville. Many attending proudly wore the school colors as well as their class rings.
The night's program was led by Scott Hamilton (class of 1965). The evening started with Gerald Miller, administrator of Faith Builders, giving the invocation.
Committee members announced in remembrance 43 alumni deceased since the last reunion.
Judy Beuchat (class of 1960) presented several trivia questions with answers.
Lois Miller Zuck (class of 1949) was awarded the book, "The History of Guys Mills," donated by author Cheryl Seber Weiderspahn (class of 1976) for oldest female graduate present. Oldest male graduate was Paul Mercier (class of 1948), who was given maple syrup donated by the Carpenter Farm (Dave and Mary Shank Carpenter, class of 1970/1976). Other recognition went to Roxanna Nodzak Schmitt (class of 1976) for the youngest attending graduate. The first to arrive wearing their class ring was Ron McGowan (class of 1967). First to arrive wearing school colors was Paula Schmitt Graham (class of 1960). Person making the first reservation in attendance was made by Gary Carpenter (class of 1973). Walter Wybrial (class of 1956) traveled the farthest from Amarillo, Texas. Russ Boyd (class of 1950) from Guys Mills traveled the shortest distance. James Murphy was the oldest teacher in attendance.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary was the class of 1972 with nine members in attendance.
Dale Copeland, president of the class of 1972 and president of the student body, greeted the gathering and was pleased to be in attendance to celebrate with fellow classmates and alumni on their 50th anniversary.
Gerald Miller ended the evening with benediction.
The 25th annual alumni reunion will be held Sept. 9, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.