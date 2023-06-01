The 25th Randolph East Mead High School reunion will be held Sept. 9 at the former Randolph East Mead High School, now Faith Builders, 28527 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. All former students, teachers, friends and guests are welcome to attend.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. with dinner being served at 4. New this year, the meal is being prepared by Pampered Palate Catering of Saegertown. The menu will include stuffed breast of chicken, pan-seared beef tips with penne, side dishes, drinks and a cake to celebrate the 25th anniversary. The price is $20 per person.
The facility is handicapped accessible.
Reservations must be made by Aug. 16 and should include name and year of graduation with full remittance, checks payable to REMHS Alumni, mailed to Ruth Ann Goodman, 12925 N. Wayland Road, Meadville, PA 16335, or by calling (814) 720-3181.
No cancellations or refunds will be given after Aug. 16.
