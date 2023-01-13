Friends of the bike trails in Eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch Trail and Queen City Trail, are encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall.
All types of skill sets are needed to support trail development and ongoing maintenance including hands-on construction from hand tools to heavy equipment, writing, social media and website design, finance and fundraising, and trail patrols.
“If you have a skill you’d like to share, I’m sure we can find a role for you to support the trails,” said Kim Harris, Oil Region Alliance Project Manager, Outdoor Recreation Specialist.
Harris will be helping to facilitate the meeting along with other local trail experts such as Ron Steffey of Steffey Trail Connections and representatives from Clear Lake Authority.
Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about how to get involved with these excellent outdoor recreational assets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.