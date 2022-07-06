Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 6:36 am
Half a Pig Pork Raffle tickets are available at Windy Knoll Grocery Store and at the Lakeview Area Public Library, both of Sandy Lake.
Tickets cost $10 each and the drawing will be held Labor Day weekend. Pork is provided by Minor’s Acres.
