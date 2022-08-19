WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP

Veterans quilt presentation

Pennsylvania Stitchers of Valor, the local chapter of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation, will award its 400th Quilt of Valor at a public presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, just east of Meadville in West Mead Township

The group will award 20 veterans with a Quilt of Valor that night including the group’s 400th quilt since joining the national foundation in 2017. The presentation is open to the public.

 

