Join Pymatuning State Park and the Pymatuning Lake Association for Onion Fest on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Linesville Beach area.
This free annual event will feature local craft vendors, live music, and food including the Linesville Rotary Bloomin’ Onion.
There also will be multiple organizations featuring various outdoor activities and environmental programs including: kayaking HAB (harmful algal blooms) lab, stand-up paddleboarding, onion farming history, archery, dutch oven cooking, yoga, pontoon boat tours and Purple Martin nest check, plus reptiles, amphibians, raptors and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.