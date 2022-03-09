Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at the Chapters 215, Liberty Street, Jamestown, at 12:30 p.m. March 17.

All members and friends are welcome

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you