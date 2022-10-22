Join the environmental educator for a night of history about Pymatuning State Park on Nov. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Topics will include The Princess Ship, Spillway tourism history, torpedo testing, post cards and more.
Registration is required due to space limitations. Program meeting place will be given during time of registration.
• To register: Contact Jared McGary at (724) 932-3142, extension 109, or by email at jamcgary@pa.gov.
