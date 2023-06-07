Meadville Tribune
Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association
Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association meets Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Fireman’s Beach on Conneaut Lake.
The meeting will include discussing Purple Martins and lowering the nesting house there to check it for eggs and possibly some newly hatched birds.
Informational materials regarding hosting Purple Martin nesting sites, including the house style, will be available.
Purple Martins have been returning to this area the last two months after spending the last six months in the Amazon Basin. Purple Martins return to the same colony each year to nest.
Other public sites are from Conneautville to Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Espyville and Jamestown.
• More information: Call Bill Wenger at (412) 720-0766.
