Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association's second Purple Martin meeting of the year at 9:30 a.m. April 9. in the classroom of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, Conneaut Lake.
Meetings will usually last about 60 to 90 minutes.
Individuals interested in hosting Purple Martins can attend and get informational materials. People trying to start a new colony have until the middle of May to get housing up to attract the birds that were born last year.
The location of the house and the style of it is very important, organizers said, so the group could answer that question and many others at the meeting or via a phone call or email.
Two Purple Martins arrived at the Pymatuning Spillway on March 29. They spent the last six months in the Amazon Basin, and they return to the same colony each year to nest. More martins will be returning over the next 2 1/2 months, group members said.
To visit one of the group's public sites — they range from the Rolling Fields site in Conneautville to Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Espyville and one at Jamestown — contact Bill Wenger at (412) 720-0766.