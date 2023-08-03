Members of the Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association will hold their last meeting of the year on Saturday at the Linesville Spillway.
The informal meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There are still a couple of active nests there, so when members lower the gourd rack, visitors will be able to look into these gourds and see the nestlings. Members will answer any questions about purple martins or bluebirds, and will have some informational pamphlets available.
• More information: Call Bill Wenger at (412) 720-0766.
