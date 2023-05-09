Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association
The members of the Lakeland Area Purple Martin Association are having their Purple Martin meeting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the classroom of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, Conneaut Lake. This room is at the rear of the church grounds and to the left of the children's play area. Meetings usually last about 60 to 90 minutes.
If you have been interested in hosting Purple Martins, now may be the time to ask questions to knowledgeable landlords. People trying to start a new colony have until the end of May to get your housing up to attract martins. The location of the house is very important, so we could answer those questions and many others at our meeting or via a phone call or email. We will have informational pamphlets available as well as product catalogs for the Purple Martin Conservation Association and for Troyer's Bird's Paradise.
If you would like to visit one of our public sites at some point, they range from the Rolling Fields site in Conneautville to Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Espyville and at Jamestown, so if one of these are convenient to you, just let us know and we could set up a time to meet.
• More information: Contact Bill Wenger at (412) 720-0766 or w.wenger@comcast.net.
