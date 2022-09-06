French Creek Community Church, 18320 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, will hold a pulled pork dinner Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out. Hot dogs are also available. Drive-thru and outside self-seating on picnic tables is available. Cost is a donation.
Pulled pork dinner is Saturday at church
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
COVID boosters
Do you plan to get an omnicron COVID-19 booster shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- FULL STORY: City crash claims life of Venango man
- Hank's Frozen Custard gets happy ending to its recall situation
- Meadville woman charged with labor trafficking, involuntary servitude in Mifflin County
- UPDATE: Crawford County Coroner's Office confirms one dead in city crash
- Motorcycle-deer crash claims one life, injures another
- FULL STORY: Meadville woman charged with labor trafficking, involuntary servitude at Mifflin County business
- Walker muscles Bulldogs to statement win
- Fair reports strong income, good attendance for week
- Three hurt in fall from building's 4th floor
- Preregistration deadline looms for all bidders at county tax sale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.