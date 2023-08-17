A housewarming party to commemorate a moment that has been in development for years takes place Saturday. The community celebration to recognize the opening of Common Roots’ first house will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1189-91 S. Main St., Meadville.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the South Main rehabilitation project and Common Roots’ housing initiatives, which include a renting cooperative and home ownership program. The official program begins at 2:30.
Common Roots currently owns six properties, including four single-family homes that it recently acquired from the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs. Five properties are located on Poplar Street, including one home that is currently being rehabilitated and is expected to have its move-in day in late 2023 or early 2024.
