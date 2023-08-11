A community celebration and housewarming party to commemorate a moment that has been in development for years takes place Aug. 19. The celebration to recognize the opening of Common Roots’ first house will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1189-91 S. Main St., Meadville.
“It seemed like a dream that we could make something like this happen, so it’s a dream come true,” Common Roots Community Manager James Campbell said.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the South Main rehabilitation project and Common Roots’ housing initiatives, which include a renting cooperative and home ownership program. The official program begins at 2:30.
South Main residents, who began to move into the house in July, will work together to manage and care for their home as a cooperative, and, in exchange for taking on these responsibilities, build wealth. While Common Roots will maintain ownership of the property, it will lease the property to the cooperative for day-to-day management. In the cooperative model, residents are able to build up to $10,000 in “rental equity” over 10 years.
“It’s nice to see the group effort come to fruition,” said Doug Lodge, who is a Common Roots board member and volunteer lead. “There’s a lot of satisfaction in resurrecting an old building.”
Lodge led a huge volunteer effort over the years to gut the building, construct a double-decker back porch, and complete various other aspects of the home’s rehabilitation. The interior finishing work was completed by Fuller Building Group, while numerous other contractors contributed to the effort.
“We have enjoyed playing a small part in Common Roots reaching this impressive milestone,” Fuller Building Group President Chris Fuller said. “It is going to be interesting to watch them continue to grow and improve our community.”
Common Roots currently owns six properties, including four single-family homes that it recently acquired from the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs. Five properties are located on Poplar Street, including one home that is currently being rehabilitated and is expected to have its move-in day in late 2023 or early 2024.
